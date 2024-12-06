Utah Tech visits Utah State after Martinez’s 23-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-8) at Utah State Aggies (8-0, 1-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-8) at Utah State Aggies (8-0, 1-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Utah Tech after Ian Martinez scored 23 points in Utah State’s 70-67 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 in home games. Utah State ranks sixth in the MWC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mason Falslev averaging 4.4.

The Trailblazers have gone 0-6 away from home. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Hakim Byrd averaging 2.5.

Utah State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Aggies.

Beon Riley is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.