Utah Tech visits Utah State after Martinez’s 23-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-8) at Utah State Aggies (8-0, 1-0 MWC)
Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Utah Tech after Ian Martinez scored 23 points in Utah State’s 70-67 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.
The Aggies have gone 5-0 in home games. Utah State ranks sixth in the MWC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mason Falslev averaging 4.4.
The Trailblazers have gone 0-6 away from home. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Hakim Byrd averaging 2.5.
Utah State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Aggies.
Beon Riley is averaging 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Trailblazers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.