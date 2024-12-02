Utah Tech visits Boise State following Riley’s 22-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-7) at Boise State Broncos (5-2) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-7) at Boise State Broncos (5-2)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Boise State after Beon Riley scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 71-68 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Broncos are 3-0 on their home court. Boise State is third in the MWC scoring 81.6 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 0-5 on the road. Utah Tech is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

Boise State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Broncos.

Riley is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

