Utah Tech Trailblazers to host the UTEP Miners on Saturday

UTEP Miners (4-3) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-6)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP faces Utah Tech for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Trailblazers have gone 3-2 at home. Utah Tech is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners are 1-1 on the road. UTEP ranks eighth in the CUSA with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Ndack Mbengue averaging 7.1.

Utah Tech averages 71.0 points, 8.3 more per game than the 62.7 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 67.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 74.1 Utah Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chardonnay Hartley is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Trailblazers.

Ivane Tensaie is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

