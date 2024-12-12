Utah Tech hosts Threatt and Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (4-6) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-9) Saint George, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State…

Weber State Wildcats (4-6) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-9)

Saint George, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Utah Tech after Blaise Threatt scored 23 points in Weber State’s 80-75 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-1 at home. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC scoring 67.2 points while shooting 39.8% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 0-4 away from home. Weber State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Utah Tech is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 76.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 76.9 Utah Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hakim Byrd is averaging 7.7 points for the Trailblazers.

Threatt is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.