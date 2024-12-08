Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Princeton

Princeton Tigers (5-3) at Utah Utes (7-2) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Princeton aiming…

Princeton Tigers (5-3) at Utah Utes (7-2)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Princeton aiming to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Utes are 6-0 in home games. Utah is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 83.2 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Tigers are 4-3 in road games. Princeton is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 67.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Utah makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Princeton averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Utes.

Ashley Chea averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

