Utah State visits Utah, looks to break road losing streak

Utah State Aggies (1-7) at Utah Utes (6-2) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits…

Utah State Aggies (1-7) at Utah Utes (6-2)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Utes are 5-0 on their home court. Utah is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 0-3 in road games. Utah State is ninth in the MWC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 4.1.

Utah averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Utah State allows. Utah State’s 35.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Utah has given up to its opponents (40.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Utes.

Cheyenne Stubbs is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.