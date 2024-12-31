Utah State takes on Wyoming after Stubbs’ 27-point game

Utah State Aggies (1-12, 0-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (6-6) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State…

Utah State Aggies (1-12, 0-1 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (6-6)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Wyoming after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 27 points in Utah State’s 83-74 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowgirls have gone 3-1 at home. Wyoming has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Aggies are 0-1 in MWC play. Utah State is 1-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wyoming is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Wyoming allows.

The Cowgirls and Aggies square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Barnes averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Jamisyn Heaton is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.