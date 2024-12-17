Utah State takes on UC Riverside, looks to end 8-game slide

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5, 2-0 Big West) at Utah State Aggies (1-10) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5, 2-0 Big West) at Utah State Aggies (1-10)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks to end its eight-game slide when the Aggies play UC Riverside.

The Aggies are 1-2 in home games. Utah State is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders have gone 3-4 away from home. UC Riverside scores 58.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Utah State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.7 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Tarver is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 9.4 points and 2.5 steals.

Shelley Duchemin is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Highlanders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.