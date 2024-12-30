Utah State puts road win streak on the line against Nevada

Utah State Aggies (12-1, 2-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-5, 0-2 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (12-1, 2-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-5, 0-2 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Aggies take on Nevada.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-2 in home games. Nevada is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 2-0 in conference games. Utah State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nevada’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Nevada allows.

The Wolf Pack and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 assists for the Wolf Pack.

Drake Allen is averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

