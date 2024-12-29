Utah State faces Colorado State, looks to halt 9-game skid

Colorado State Rams (9-4) at Utah State Aggies (1-11) Logan, Utah; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State comes…

Colorado State Rams (9-4) at Utah State Aggies (1-11)

Logan, Utah; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State comes into the matchup with Colorado State after losing nine in a row.

The Aggies are 1-3 on their home court. Utah State ranks ninth in the MWC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 2.0.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. Colorado State ranks third in the MWC giving up 58.2 points while holding opponents to 35.8% shooting.

Utah State is shooting 34.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 35.8% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Utah State allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Tarver is averaging 9.2 points and 2.3 steals for the Aggies.

Emma Ronsiek is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

