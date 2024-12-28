Utah State Aggies take on the Colorado State Rams on 9-game slide

Colorado State Rams (9-4) at Utah State Aggies (1-11) Logan, Utah; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will…

Colorado State Rams (9-4) at Utah State Aggies (1-11)

Logan, Utah; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will try to end its nine-game skid when the Aggies play Colorado State.

The Aggies have gone 1-3 at home. Utah State has a 0-9 record against teams over .500.

The Rams have gone 0-1 away from home. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 5.2.

Utah State averages 62.2 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 58.2 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 67.8 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 78.2 Utah State allows to opponents.

The Aggies and Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamisyn Heaton is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Aggies.

Emma Ronsiek is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 60.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

