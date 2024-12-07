Utah puts home win streak on the line against Princeton

Princeton Tigers (5-3) at Utah Utes (7-2) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Princeton trying…

Princeton Tigers (5-3) at Utah Utes (7-2)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Princeton trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Utes have gone 6-0 in home games. Utah has a 6-1 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 4-3 on the road. Princeton averages 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Utah averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Princeton allows. Princeton averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals.

Ashley Chea averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

