Utah hosts Young and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-5) at Utah Utes (7-2) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -30.5;…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-5) at Utah Utes (7-2)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -30.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Utah after Sterling Young scored 25 points in Florida A&M’s 130-58 win against the Trinity (FL) Tigers.

The Utes have gone 7-1 at home. Utah is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rattlers have gone 0-5 away from home. Florida A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Utah makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Florida A&M has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 47.4% and averaging 21.0 points for the Utes.

Milton Matthews averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

