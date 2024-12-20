Utah hosts Arizona State after Skinner’s 27-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-6) at Utah Utes (9-2) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-6) at Utah Utes (9-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces Utah after Tyi Skinner scored 27 points in Arizona State’s 67-64 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Utes have gone 7-0 at home. Utah averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 8-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sun Devils are 0-3 on the road. Arizona State is 1-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Utah makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Arizona State scores 13.3 more points per game (71.8) than Utah allows (58.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ross is averaging 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Utes.

Skinner is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.