Utah faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Utah Utes (8-2) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Utes take on Washington.

The Huskies have gone 6-1 in home games. Washington is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Utes are 0-1 on the road. Utah is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Washington averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.8 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Huskies.

Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Utes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

