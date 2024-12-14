Utah faces Washington on 3-game win streak

Utah Utes (8-2) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) Seattle; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to…

Utah Utes (8-2) at Washington Huskies (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Utes take on Washington.

The Huskies are 6-1 on their home court. Washington has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes are 0-1 in road games. Utah ranks 21st in college basketball averaging 10.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.0% from deep. Gianna Kneepkens leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

Washington averages 73.8 points, 15.2 more per game than the 58.6 Utah allows. Utah averages 24.1 more points per game (82.8) than Washington allows to opponents (58.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Huskies.

Kneepkens is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 16.9 points and 1.6 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.