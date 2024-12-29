UT Rio Grande Valley plays No. 5 Texas on 3-game road slide

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-6, 1-1 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (12-1) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-6, 1-1 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (12-1)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley will attempt to stop its three-game road slide when the Vaqueros visit No. 5 Texas.

The Longhorns have gone 6-0 in home games. Texas leads the SEC with 48.9 points in the paint led by Taylor Jones averaging 9.4.

The Vaqueros have gone 1-3 away from home. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks fifth in the Southland shooting 31.2% from 3-point range.

Texas scores 91.5 points, 30.6 more per game than the 60.9 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rori Harmon is averaging 9.8 points, 6.5 assists and 2.8 steals for the Longhorns.

Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 88.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

