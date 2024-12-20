UT Rio Grande Valley hosts UMKC after Bennett’s 27-point outing

UMKC Kangaroos (3-10) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-6, 1-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-10) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-6, 1-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Emani Bennett scored 27 points in UMKC’s 64-59 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-3 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks seventh in the Southland in team defense, giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Kangaroos are 1-7 on the road. UMKC is seventh in the Summit giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tierra Trotter is averaging 5.9 points for the Vaqueros.

Ana Oliveira Dias is averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 steals for the Kangaroos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 1-9, averaging 56.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

