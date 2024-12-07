UT Rio Grande Valley hosts SFA following Blackstone’s 24-point game

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-1) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-5) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-1) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-5)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Faith Blackstone scored 24 points in SFA’s 78-68 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Vaqueros are 2-2 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ladyjacks are 2-1 on the road. SFA has a 6-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 66.1 points, 7.3 more per game than the 58.8 SFA allows. SFA scores 22.0 more points per game (80.8) than UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents (58.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Vaqueros.

Blackstone is shooting 53.2% and averaging 15.6 points for the Ladyjacks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.