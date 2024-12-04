UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Hull and Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-4) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-4)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Payton Hull scored 29 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-67 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-1 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on the road. Abilene Christian ranks eighth in the WAC with 28.7 rebounds per game led by Bella Earle averaging 6.0.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 10.5 more points per game (69.2) than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents (58.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Hackerott is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Vaqueros.

Hull is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.6 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

