UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Hayman and SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-3) Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (5-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-3)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Kyle Hayman scored 27 points in SFA’s 68-60 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Vaqueros are 2-0 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the Southland with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim averaging 5.0.

The ‘Jacks have gone 1-2 away from home. SFA is the Southland leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako averaging 7.8.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). SFA averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and ‘Jacks square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.T. Raimey is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Vaqueros.

Hayman is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 13.4 points and 2.1 steals.

