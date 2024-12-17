UT Rio Grande Valley faces Southern Utah following Davis’ 21-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-4, 1-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-4) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-4, 1-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces Southern Utah after Cliff Davis scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 72-60 win against the Northern New Mexico Eagles.

The Vaqueros are 4-1 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is fourth in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim averaging 1.9.

The Thunderbirds are 1-4 on the road. Southern Utah has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Southern Utah has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Southern Utah has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

Tavi Jackson is averaging 9.3 points for the Thunderbirds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.