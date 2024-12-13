UT Rio Grande Valley and Lamar face off in conference showdown

Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-5, 1-0 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-5, 1-0 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kade Hackerott and UT Rio Grande Valley host Akasha Davis and Lamar in Southland action.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is fifth in the Southland in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Charlotte O’Keefe leads the Vaqueros with 9.8 boards.

The Cardinals are 0-2 on the road. Lamar ranks third in the Southland shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hackerott is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

Davis is averaging 13.7 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

