UT Martin visits Strande and Butler

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-7) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2)
Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts UT Martin after Caroline Strande scored 23 points in Butler’s 70-64 victory against the Boise State Broncos.
The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Butler is fourth in the Big East scoring 70.1 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.
The Skyhawks are 0-2 in road games. UT Martin gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.3 points per game.
Butler’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Butler allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Strande is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs.
Anaya Brown is averaging 13 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Skyhawks.
