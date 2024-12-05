UT Martin visits Strande and Butler

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-7) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts UT Martin after…

UT Martin Skyhawks (1-7) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts UT Martin after Caroline Strande scored 23 points in Butler’s 70-64 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Butler is fourth in the Big East scoring 70.1 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 0-2 in road games. UT Martin gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 19.3 points per game.

Butler’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strande is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Anaya Brown is averaging 13 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Skyhawks.

