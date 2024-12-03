UT Martin visits Charleston Southern following Johnson’s 23-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-5) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7) North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-5) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays UT Martin after RJ Johnson scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-79 win against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-1 in home games. Charleston Southern gives up 79.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.1 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 1-4 on the road. UT Martin has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Charleston Southern is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.6 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Josue Grullon is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

