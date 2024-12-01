UT Martin Skyhawks face the Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-3) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces Fresno…

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-3) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6)

Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces Fresno State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Skyhawks have a 1-6 record in non-conference play. UT Martin is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Mia Jacobs averaging 2.4.

UT Martin’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 63.3 points per game, 13.7 fewer points than the 77.0 UT Martin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Skyhawks.

Mariah Elohim averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.