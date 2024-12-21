UT Martin plays Southern Indiana on 8-game road slide

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8, 0-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5, 1-0 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8, 0-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5, 1-0 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will look to end its eight-game road skid when the Skyhawks play Southern Indiana.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. Southern Indiana is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-1 against OVC opponents. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC with 40.0 rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 8.3.

Southern Indiana averages 79.6 points, 6.8 more per game than the 72.8 UT Martin allows. UT Martin scores 5.4 more points per game (78.5) than Southern Indiana gives up (73.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

Josue Grullon is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 76.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.