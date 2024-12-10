UT Martin plays Alabama State, aims to end road slide

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-6) at Alabama State Hornets (3-6) Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will…

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-6) at Alabama State Hornets (3-6)

Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin will attempt to stop its six-game road slide when the Skyhawks visit Alabama State.

The Hornets have gone 1-0 at home. Alabama State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Skyhawks are 1-5 in road games. UT Martin ranks third in the OVC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 5.3.

Alabama State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.4 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 73.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 81.0 Alabama State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarr Knox is scoring 15.0 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hornets.

Josue Grullon is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

