UT Martin hosts Arkansas State following Shannon’s 20-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (1-8)

Martin, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on UT Martin after Zyion Shannon scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 76-65 victory against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-3 at home. UT Martin is 0-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Red Wolves are 1-4 on the road. Arkansas State scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

UT Martin averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 3.3 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UT Martin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Skyhawks.

Kennedie Montue averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc.

