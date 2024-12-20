UT Martin faces Southern Indiana on 8-game road skid

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8, 0-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5, 1-0 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8, 0-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-5, 1-0 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Southern Indiana looking to end its eight-game road skid.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-1 in home games. Southern Indiana ranks seventh in the OVC with 13.1 assists per game led by Jack Campion averaging 5.7.

The Skyhawks have gone 0-1 against OVC opponents. UT Martin averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Southern Indiana makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). UT Martin averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Skyhawks square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Campion is averaging 5.3 points and 5.7 assists for the Screaming Eagles.

Afan Trnka is averaging 9.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 76.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

