UT Arlington visits Liberty after Peter’s 30-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) at Liberty Flames (11-1)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty takes on UT Arlington after Taelon Peter scored 30 points in Liberty’s 124-50 victory over the Saint Andrews (NC) Knights.

The Flames have gone 5-0 at home. Liberty leads the CUSA with 17.9 assists per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 5.7.

The Mavericks are 1-3 on the road. UT Arlington scores 79.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Liberty makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). UT Arlington has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Flames.

Jaden Wells is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 14 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

