UT Arlington hosts UL Monroe following Young’s 28-point outing

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7) at UT Arlington Mavericks (4-6)
Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits UT Arlington after Coltie Young scored 28 points in UL Monroe’s 89-73 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
The Mavericks are 2-1 on their home court. UT Arlington is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Warhawks are 1-3 on the road. UL Monroe is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.5 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.
UT Arlington makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). UL Monroe has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Wells is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Mavericks.
Jalen Bolden is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Warhawks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
