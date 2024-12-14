USC plays Montana State following Claude’s 20-point game

Montana State Bobcats (5-5) at USC Trojans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC…

Montana State Bobcats (5-5) at USC Trojans (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC plays Montana State after Desmond Claude scored 20 points in USC’s 85-61 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans have gone 5-2 at home. USC is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bobcats have gone 1-4 away from home. Montana State is 0-3 in one-possession games.

USC averages 73.2 points, 6.1 more per game than the 67.1 Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 44.7% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

Brandon Walker is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

