USC hosts CSU Northridge after Fuller’s 22-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3, 1-1 Big West) at USC Trojans (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (7-3, 1-1 Big West) at USC Trojans (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces USC after PJ Fuller scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 102-91 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Trojans have gone 6-2 in home games. USC has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Matadors are 4-2 on the road. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 16.2 assists. Keonte Jones leads the Matadors with 3.9.

USC scores 74.6 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.4 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saint Thomas is averaging 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans.

Marcus Adams Jr. is averaging 15.2 points for the Matadors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

