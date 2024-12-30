Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » USA Today Men's Top…

USA Today Men’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press

December 30, 2024, 1:08 PM

Dropped out: No. 20 San Diego State (8-3); No. 24 St. John’s (11-2).

Others receiving votes: St. John’s (11-2) 70; Arkansas (10-2) 58; Drake (12-0) 53; Michigan (10-3) 49; Utah State (12-1) 42; Georgia (12-1) 36; San Diego State (8-3) 30; Dayton (10-3) 19; Texas Tech (9-2) 12; Pittsburgh (10-2) 10; Clemson (10-3) 9; West Virginia (9-2) 8; Missouri (10-2) 6; North Carolina (8-5) 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up