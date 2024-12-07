UNLV visits Baylor after Andrews’ 22-point showing

UNLV Rebels (6-2) at Baylor Bears (8-2) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays UNLV after Sarah…

UNLV Rebels (6-2) at Baylor Bears (8-2)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays UNLV after Sarah Andrews scored 22 points in Baylor’s 101-29 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Bears are 6-0 in home games. Baylor leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 41.0 boards. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs paces the Bears with 10.0 rebounds.

The Rebels are 0-1 on the road. UNLV ranks third in the MWC with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Meadow Roland averaging 7.9.

Baylor averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 34.5% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bears.

Aaliyah Alexander averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

