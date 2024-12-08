UNLV visits Andrews and Baylor

UNLV Rebels (6-2) at Baylor Bears (8-2) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on UNLV after…

UNLV Rebels (6-2) at Baylor Bears (8-2)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on UNLV after Sarah Andrews scored 22 points in Baylor’s 101-29 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Bears are 6-0 in home games. Baylor has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rebels are 0-1 in road games. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Baylor scores 85.0 points, 22.1 more per game than the 62.9 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bears.

Aaliyah Alexander averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

