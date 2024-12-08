UNLV visits Andrews and Baylor

UNLV Rebels (6-2) at Baylor Bears (8-2)
Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Baylor takes on UNLV after Sarah Andrews scored 22 points in Baylor’s 101-29 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers.
The Bears are 6-0 in home games. Baylor has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Rebels are 0-1 in road games. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.
Baylor scores 85.0 points, 22.1 more per game than the 62.9 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Baylor gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Bears.
Aaliyah Alexander averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.