UNLV visits Allen and DePaul

UNLV Rebels (6-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-7)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts UNLV after Jorie Allen scored 27 points in DePaul’s 73-56 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Blue Demons are 3-2 in home games. DePaul has a 1-6 record against teams above .500.

The Rebels are 0-2 on the road. UNLV scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

DePaul’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 73.6 points per game, 2.6 more than the 71.0 DePaul allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 18.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Blue Demons.

Amarachi Kimpson is averaging 13 points and 1.9 steals for the Rebels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

