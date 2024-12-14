UNLV Rebels play the Pacific Tigers

Pacific Tigers (5-6) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-4) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5; over/under is…

Pacific Tigers (5-6) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-4)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV squares off against Pacific in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels are 4-4 in non-conference play. UNLV ranks eighth in the MWC with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 8.8.

The Tigers have a 5-6 record in non-conference games. Pacific has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

UNLV makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Pacific averages 71.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 72.6 UNLV allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Rebels.

Jefferson Koulibaly is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 6.4 points.

