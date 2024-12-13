UNLV Rebels and the Pacific Tigers square off in Henderson, Nevada

Pacific Tigers (5-6) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-4) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and UNLV square off…

Pacific Tigers (5-6) vs. UNLV Rebels (4-4)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and UNLV square off in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. UNLV is ninth in the MWC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Tigers are 5-6 in non-conference play. Pacific ranks seventh in the WCC with 14.7 assists per game led by Lamar Washington averaging 6.5.

UNLV makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Pacific averages 71.9 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 72.6 UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Rebels.

Elias Ralph is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

