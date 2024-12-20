UNLV hosts Wickstrom and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-5, 2-0 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (7-4) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-5, 2-0 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (7-4)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits UNLV after Hannah Wickstrom scored 23 points in UC Riverside’s 74-59 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Rebels have gone 6-1 in home games. UNLV scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Highlanders are 4-4 on the road. UC Riverside is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UNLV averages 74.4 points, 18.3 more per game than the 56.1 UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 59.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 64.9 UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Alexander is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 11.8 points.

Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.