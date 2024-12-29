UNLV hosts Jacobs and Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) at UNLV Rebels (8-4) Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays UNLV…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) at UNLV Rebels (8-4)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays UNLV after Mia Jacobs scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 66-55 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Rebels have gone 7-1 at home. UNLV leads the MWC with 15.8 assists per game led by Kiara Jackson averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Fresno State ranks seventh in the MWC with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Jacobs averaging 10.5.

UNLV scores 74.8 points, 12.2 more per game than the 62.6 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than UNLV has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 12 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rebels.

Jacobs is averaging 18.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.