UNLV hosts Hargress and UC Riverside

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-4, 2-0 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (5-5) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-4, 2-0 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (5-5)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays UNLV after Barrington Hargress scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 83-80 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Rebels are 4-1 in home games. UNLV is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders have gone 3-4 away from home. UC Riverside is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNLV is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.4% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Rebels.

Hargress is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.