UNC Wilmington visits Howard after Harper’s 30-point outing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at Howard Bison (4-6)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on UNC Wilmington after Blake Harper scored 30 points in Howard’s 124-50 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Bison have gone 2-1 in home games. Howard is third in the MEAC scoring 77.8 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Seahawks are 2-1 in road games. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Ross averaging 2.3.

Howard makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). UNC Wilmington scores 5.3 more points per game (82.1) than Howard allows to opponents (76.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bison.

Donovan Newby is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Seahawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

