UNC Wilmington visits Howard after Harper’s 30-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at Howard Bison (4-6) Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces UNC Wilmington after…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at Howard Bison (4-6)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces UNC Wilmington after Blake Harper scored 30 points in Howard’s 124-50 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Bison have gone 2-1 in home games. Howard is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks have gone 2-1 away from home. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA scoring 82.1 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Howard scores 77.8 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 73.2 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington scores 5.3 more points per game (82.1) than Howard allows (76.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is scoring 16.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bison.

Donovan Newby is averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists for the Seahawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.