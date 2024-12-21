UNC Wilmington takes on East Carolina following Miller’s 20-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-5) at East Carolina Pirates (7-4)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on East Carolina after Evan Miller scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 96-64 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Pirates have gone 5-0 in home games. East Carolina scores 59.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Seahawks are 1-3 in road games. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Tia Dobson averaging 4.0.

East Carolina scores 59.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 63.6 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Joyner is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Pirates.

Taylor Henderson is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 57.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

