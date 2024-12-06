UNC Wilmington Seahawks play the Marshall Thundering Herd on 3-game win streak

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington…

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Marshall.

The Seahawks are 4-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Makoi Mabor averaging 8.0.

The Thundering Herd are 0-2 in road games. Marshall ranks second in the Sun Belt with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.3.

UNC Wilmington averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UNC Wilmington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.9 points for the Seahawks.

Martin is averaging 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Thundering Herd.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

