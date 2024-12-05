UNC Wilmington hosts West Georgia following Holliday’s 25-point performance

West Georgia Wolves (3-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia…

West Georgia Wolves (3-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on UNC Wilmington after K’Nari Holliday scored 25 points in West Georgia’s 74-57 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Seahawks have gone 3-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Alexandra Zelaya leads the Seahawks with 9.0 boards.

The Wolves are 0-3 on the road. West Georgia scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

UNC Wilmington is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 40.6% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia averages 5.9 more points per game (65.2) than UNC Wilmington allows to opponents (59.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Henderson is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Zuriyah Davis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc.

