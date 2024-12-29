UNC Wilmington hosts Bowes and Longwood

Longwood Lancers (8-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-6) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on…

Longwood Lancers (8-5) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-6)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on UNC Wilmington after Olivia Bowes scored 20 points in Longwood’s 105-38 victory over the Webber Warriors.

The Seahawks have gone 3-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Tia Dobson averaging 4.0.

The Lancers have gone 3-3 away from home. Longwood is second in the Big South giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

UNC Wilmington averages 66.0 points, 6.4 more per game than the 59.6 Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Miller averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

Mariah Wilson is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 15.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.