UNC Wilmington faces FGCU after McGriff’s 34-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on FGCU after Khamari McGriff scored 34 points in UNC Wilmington’s 88-83 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Seahawks have gone 5-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Ross averaging 2.3.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. FGCU gives up 68.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game FGCU allows. FGCU has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Newby is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Seahawks.

Dallion Johnson is averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

